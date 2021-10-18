Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday arrived at Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar to attend the National People's Party meeting and conclave on 'Regional Aspirations, National Outlook'.

The conclave will is to be held on October 19.

"NPP has always provided a platform to the issues of Northeast and tries to ensure that we always maintain a national outlook. So, this conference is stressing on that issue," Sangma said. (ANI)

