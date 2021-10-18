The Chinese smartphone brand Realme is all set to launch Realme Q3s in the home market on October 19, 2021, at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST). The phone will make its debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 2T. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased a few specifications of the phone suggesting an LCD with up to 144Hz and HDR10 support. Realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Now Available For Online Sale in India; Check Prices & Offers.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. This information was confirmed by a Realme executive last month, and the same has been spotted on Geekbench. Moreover, the launch post on Weibo hints that the phone will be offered at least in two colours - Blue and Purple.

Realme Q3s (Photo Credits: Weibo)

If the recent reports are to be believed, the Realme Q3s is likely to get a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS display with a hole-punch cutout. The panel is said to have a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. Under the hood, there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. There will be a provision expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the upcoming Realme Q3s will sport a triple rear camera module consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors. The phone is said to be packed with a 4,880mAh battery. Additional specifications and availability details will be announced during the launch event.

