Shillong, Dec 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Farmers' Parliament here, a programme to celebrate and recognise the work of cultivators.

"This parliament is to acknowledge the work of farmers and support them and to send across a message that the government is with them so that they can improve their livelihood in the farming sector," he said while addressing the parliament.

Noting that farmers are experts in their farming activities, Sangma said support in terms of storage, transportation, financial aid and policies is needed to make farming remunerative and attractive.

The chief minister said the Regeneration Meghalaya programme, an agroforestry project that he had launched earlier, was just a part of a larger goal and objective.

The chief minister said it is important to address the challenges that are there in the farming sector.

Sangma hoped that the two-day conference would provide a platform for farmers to discuss issues, adopt better farming practices, and share success stories to boost their productivity while promoting sustainable agriculture.

"On this Farmers' Day, we recognise and honour the vital contributions made by 4.5 lakh agricultural households in the development of our state,' he added.

