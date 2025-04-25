Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 25 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated a two-day workshop on Emerging Technologies at the State Convention Centre, Shillong on Thursday.

Organised by the Department of Information Technology and Communications in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (Negd), the event saw participation from key government officials, academic institutions, startups, and civil society.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister emphasised technology's transformative role in governance, citing the success of the state's digital initiatives like e-Proposal and mobile file clearance systems. He highlighted how digital tools have halved maternal mortality rates and shared plans to deploy IoT sensors across 70,000 springs for better water management.

He also announced the implementation of a blockchain-based employee tracking system in the police department and shared aspirations to adopt AI-driven greenhouse farming models. He noted upcoming developments like the expansion of Shillong Tech Park and improved airport connectivity.

Chief Secretary D P Wahlang praised the shift to digital administration, highlighting drone mapping and VR in legal education. NeGD CEO Nand Kumaram urged scalable tech adoption and deeper collaboration.

The workshop will feature AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and more sessions, aligning with the state's vision for a digitally empowered Meghalaya.

Earlier this month, on April 5, CM Sangma officially launched the Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining disaster reporting, relief processing, and fund disbursement in the state.

The launch event was held in the Cabinet Room, with the participation of senior government officials, deputy commissioners, and representatives from key departments.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for a fast, transparent, and accountable relief system for disaster-affected communities.

"In times of crisis, every moment matters. The DRMS will ensure that relief reaches affected communities without delays or bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative marks a major step towards a fully digital and paperless disaster response system for Meghalaya," said the Chief Minister.

The new system, developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in collaboration with NIC Meghalaya, will serve as the mandatory platform for processing all relief-related applications under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). (ANI)

