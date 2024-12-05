Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Thursday slammed the Assam cabinet's move to ban beef consumption at public gatherings and hotels, calling it unfair and politically motivated.

He remarked, "I don't think it's fair because you can't decide what people should eat, what they shouldn't eat. If it's done for political gain, then I don't think it will serve the purpose."

On Thursday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is "trying to hide" defeat in Jharkhand by implementing a beef ban "conspiracy" in Assam.

Assam CM Sarma, who was BJP's election in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly elections, faced a significant defeat against the INDIA alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "In Jharkhand, BJP suffered a shameful defeat under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma...he is trying to hide his defeat and shameful loss, he has come up with this conspiracy. I believe that the way Jharkhand people defeated the politics of hatred and infiltrators, the same way in the coming election, the people of Assam will punish the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma."

Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s leader Sanjay Raut also questioned the beef ban in Assam asking why it has not been banned in other BJP-led states like Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

"RSS leaders have said that there should be no prohibition on food in this country...If they have imposed a ban in Assam, why has it not been done in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur - where they have governments? Why did you not ban beef there? Do it. Why only Assam?" Raut said.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state.

The CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places."

"We had passed the law on prohibition of cattle slaughter three years ago, and it was quite successful, so now, in Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places," the Assam CM said. (ANI)

