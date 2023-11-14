Shillong, Nov 14 (PTI) Meghalaya government has asked the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to communicate its decision on the government's request for its top leaders to be present for the next round of peace talks.

Informing this on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister In-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong said, "I want to reiterate that the state government and the central government are very determined to continue peace talks with the HNLC."

"We are still waiting for a communication from the HNLC after their top leaders could not attend the last meeting. Please let us know when you are ready," he added.

A key demand put forth by the HNLC ahead of the talks is general amnesty for all its cadres, an official said.

In August last year, the HNLC leadership had authorised its 'vice-chairman' and 'foreign secretary' to participate in the ongoing tripartite talks between the Centre, the state government and the outfit.

In the same month, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against four members of the outlawed organisation for allegedly triggering a bomb on the premises of Star Cement Factory in East Jaintia Hills district in December 2020 for their failure to pay ransom, an official said.

Investigation revealed that the explosion was carried out by outfit after the company's owner failed to pay the 'illegal tax' demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the 'finance secretary' of the outfit, the official added.

The four persons named in the chargesheet are Emmanuel Suchen of Lumshnong in Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills district and three others who are residents of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh including outfit chairman Bobby Marwein, general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw and Rynjah.

There are over 30 active cadres of the outfit who will be joining the peace process, the official said.

Since their formation almost three decades ago, the outfit has been responsible for armed attacks, IED blasts and other unlawful activities which included injuring and killing hundreds of civilians and armed personnel in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

