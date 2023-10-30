Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 30 (ANI): Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on Monday handed over land for the construction of the permanent campus of the National Law University and the State Judicial Academy to Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court at Mawpdang-Mawkhanu.

"In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the government is clear in its agenda for the state, saying that like many other developing nations, the state is moving forward from an extractive economy to a regenerative economy," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

"A regenerative economy develops and is based largely on human capital and hence there is a need to start somewhere and hence our policy has moved towards ensuring that we invest in this human capital that we believe is the future for our state," he said.

He added that India is a young nation and every single youth must contribute in a positive manner towards the growth of the nation.

"The CM further said youth needed to be provided with the necessary platform to be productively contributing citizens," as per the release.

The Chief Minister also highlighted at length the steps of the government towards creating infrastructure in the state for higher and professional courses.

"The Chief Minister also added that educational and professional institutions should not only function as academic institutions but also work together with the government to provide solutions to some of the challenges faced by the government," the release stated.

"Students who, even while pursuing their education, can contribute to the needs of the government by way of research, analysis and documentation," he said.

In his speech, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said that it was more important to create a conducive atmosphere for learning and discovering than to learn from books. "We want this university to be an institute where we share with you the tools and the methods," he added.

Judges of the High Court, Meghalaya, Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Meghalaya, Professor Indrajit Dube, Secretary Law Department, C V Diengdoh and Member Secretary, New Shillong Township Development Agency, E Kharmalki, State Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and State Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

