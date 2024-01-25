Shillong, Jan 25 (PTI) The Meghalaya government is scheduled to unveil a life-size statue and bust of the legendary Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing in Bangladesh capital Dhaka next month, Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

"I am happy to announce that on February 16, we will unveil a life-size statue and a bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka," Lyngdoh, who is also the government spokesperson, told reporters on Wednesday.

He added, "Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar will lead the delegation to Dhaka, and I will also be part of it."

U Tirot Sing, a tribal chief known as ‘the Hero of the Khasi Hills', declared war against the British for their attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills and led an attack on the colonial forces on April 8, 1829.

He was captured four years later after the Anglo-Khasi War and died in the Dhaka Central Jail on July 17, 1835. The day is commemorated as U Tirot Singh Day in Meghalaya.

