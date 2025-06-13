Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 13 (ANI): Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday praised the state police for their "efficient" investigation into the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, which led to the arrest of five accused, including the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Speaking with ANI, Lyngdoh said the successful investigation had restored the state's image and boosted tourism.

"Now that Meghalaya's name has been cleared and our police's efficiency has been proven, more tourists are flocking to Meghalaya... We have a police force that managed to solve such a sensational murder case in just seven days," the minister said.

Lyngdoh further said that the state cabinet informally acknowledged the efforts of the police in solving what has come to be known as the "honeymoon murder case." He added that a formal ceremony would be held soon to honour the investigating officers.

"The Cabinet today informally discussed acknowledging the role of the police department in the case. Later, we will have a formal ceremony where the DGP and senior officers will honour them," he said.

Highlighting the case's significance and how the police handled the case, Lyngdoh said, "This has given Meghalaya and the entire Northeast a major boost. We have shown the world that we are crime-free and tourist-friendly -- not the crime-prone as was being projected."

The Meghalaya Police arrested five people in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed who had come to the state on his honeymoon. Those arrested include his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said the accused's interrogation is ongoing, and police will seek further remand if needed.

"Interrogation is going...If we require more remand, we will take it accordingly...Once the interrogation and the statement recording is finalised, and the statements are finalised, we will do a reconstruction of the crime scene," Syiem said.

On Wednesday, a court remanded all five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) on June 2. Sonam was later found near a roadside dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

The couple, both residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. (ANI)

