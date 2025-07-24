Shillong, Jul 24 (PTI) Acting on the Meghalaya High Court's directions to intensify enforcement of the nationwide ban on single-use plastic, authorities across the state have seized over two metric tonnes of banned plastic items in a series of surprise inspections this year, officials said on Thursday.

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) said the ban on single-use plastic and plastic items below 120 microns in thickness is being strictly enforced across the state.

To carry out regular surprise inspections, district-level special task forces have been constituted, officials said.

"These task forces include members from the district administration, police, urban affairs department, and MSPCB. Surprise checks are being conducted to detect the use of banned plastic items, and action is being taken accordingly," a senior official of the MSPCB told PTI.

Highlighting the scale of the enforcement drives, he said, "For the state of Meghalaya, more than two metric tonnes of plastic have been seized from different districts. We are also creating awareness on avoiding these plastics and encouraging the use of eco-friendly alternatives like cloth bags".

This follows similar drives earlier this year.

In May, nearly 700 kg of banned plastic was confiscated from various shops and vendors in East Khasi Hills district alone.

In another major operation in March, over 1,000 kg of single-use plastic was seized from warehouses and market areas in Garo Hills region.

Inspections have revealed that while awareness is gradually increasing, the use of single-use plastics continues, particularly among small vendors.

"Small vendors are still found using banned items, and strict warnings have been issued to them," he added.

Raids have been intensified in major market hubs, including Mawlai, Laitumkhrah, Police Bazaar, and Bara Bazaar in the state capital, as well as commercial zones in Tura and other towns across the state.

