Shillong, Nov 20 (PTI) Two COVID-19 patients died in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the fatality count in the state to 106, a senior official said.

At least 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the number of cases in the state to 11,152, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the two fatalities, one was reported from West Jaintia Hills and another from East Khasi Hills, he said.

During the day, 84 new recoveries were registered.

The total number of recovered patients in the northeastern state rose to 10,158.

Meghalaya currently has 888 active cases, while 106 have succumbed to the infection, War said.

As many as 2.27 lakh samples have also been sent for COVID-19 examination so far, he added.

