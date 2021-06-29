Shillong, June 29 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 378 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 49,161, while four more deaths raised the toll to 4,263, a senior official said.

One fatality each was reported from the districts of East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, Health Services director Aman War said.

At least 489 persons recuperated from the viral infection since Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,067, he said.

The state has conducted over 6.73 lakh tests so far, War noted.

A total of 6.4 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 75,900 of them having received both the doses of the Covishield vaccine, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)