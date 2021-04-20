Shillong, Apr 20 (PTI) At least 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, pushing the active coronavirus tally to 15,116, a senior health department official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 857, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

Thirty-four more people also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 14,105, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 154, War said.

Meghalaya has so far tested a total of 4.38 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

The Health Services Director said a total of 1.84 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and over 49,000 people have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

