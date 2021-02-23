Shillong, Feb 21 (PTI) Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meghalaya on Monday, pushing the tally to 13,954, a senior health department official said.

The state currently has 22 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

He said two patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 13,784, while 148 people have died so far due to the infection.

A total of 3.61 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, he added.

