Shillong, Jul 13 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,218 on Tuesday as 365 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 918, a senior health official said.

As many as 506 more people recovered from the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 80, followed by West Garo Hills (61) and West Jaintia Hills (53), he said.

Four fresh fatalities were recorded in East Khasi Hills, and one in West Jaintia Hills.

The state now has 3,964 active cases, while 50,336 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Meghalaya has tested over 7.47 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 8.23 lakh people thus far, he added.

