Shillong, Nov 14 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,632 on Saturday as 51 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 100, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Fire in Kolkata’s New Town, Several Houses Gutted Due to Blaze in Slum Area of Nivedita Pally.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Ri-Bhoi (11) and West Garo Hills (seven), he said.

Sixty-three more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 9,518, the official said.

Also Read | Bandi Chhor Divas 2020: Fireworks Adorn Sky Around Golden Temple in Amritsar to Mark Sikh Festival (Watch Video).

The state now has 1,014 active coronavirus cases, of which 291 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.

Meghalaya has tested 2.19 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)