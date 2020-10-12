Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) At least 88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, pushing the tally to 7,771, a senior official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 64, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Altogether 131 people have recovered from the disease since Sunday, he said.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, continues to be the worst-affected district with 50 new cases. The district accounted for 57 of the 64 fatalities.

West Jaintia Hills registered 26 fresh cases, followed by West Garo Hills at 10 and Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills at one each.

Meghalaya currently has 2,434 active coronavirus cases, of which 1,699 alone have been recorded in East Khasi Hills. The total number of recoveries increased to 5,273.

As many as 1.74 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 examination so far.

