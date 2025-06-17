Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 17 (ANI): Days after the heinous murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) said it is likely to reconstruct the crime scene of the murder.

The murder scene is expected to be recreated by the SIT team at a parking lot in Sohra in the presence of the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal and Anand.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 17, 2025: ONGC, NTPC and Vishal Mega Mart Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

"We have recovered a sharp weapon which had been purchased by the accused from Guwahati to commit the murder," a senior police official told ANI.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Syiem has said that efforts are underway to file the chargesheet against the accused within the stipulated time period.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Canada’s Calgary to Attend 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis (Watch Video).

On June 15, the family members of the victim raised serious questions about the statement given by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged accomplices.

As per Meghalaya Police, Sonam and four others murdered Raja. In response, a candle march was carried out in Indore, demanding justice and a deeper investigation into the case..

While speaking to ANI, Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, made a strong appeal for a narco test on the accused, stating that their behaviour during the probe raised doubts.

"The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. Once a narco test is done, it will be revealed how much Sonam is lying about it. How all the accused are lying indicates that they may know more about the murder... I cannot talk to Sonam's parents yet. Why haven't they made any statements through the media? For instance, Raj claims Sonam has been typing Rakhi to Govind and him for three years. Doesn't her mother know this? Police need to question her parents. Why have you all hidden this from the media and police?" he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Raja's brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, led the candle march in Indore, expressing the family's grief and their firm stand for justice.

"To get justice for Raja, I will go anywhere in the world... This candle march is organised so that Raja's soul may attain peace..." he said.

Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin also reacted to the case. He condemned those who tried to defame the state of Meghalaya in the wake of the murder.

"The blame has already been placed on our state, so those who are blaming have to come and apologise to our state. Meghalaya is a safe and tourist-friendly state... Everyone can come to Meghalaya, and we receive everyone as our brothers and sisters. There is no difference; everyone is Indian, and we are Indians. We will work together... I salute the Meghalaya police for cracking this case..." he said.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others were involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)