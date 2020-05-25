India News | Meghalaya to Post Home Guards in Unfenced Areas of Indo- Bangla Border: Rymbui

Shillong, May 25 (PTI) Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday said home guards will be posted in the unfenced areas of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state to augment the shortage of police forces.

Of the 443 km long international border with Bangladesh, over 60 km is unfenced and is guarded by the Border Security Force.

"Govt of Megh, Home(Police) & Home Guard for safety & security of the people in the unfenced areas of Indo-Bangla border of Jaintia & Khasi Hills decided to post some Border Wing H.Guard to Police Station/Outpost in the area to supplement the Police & VDP due to shortage of Police Force," Rymbui tweeted.

The unfenced areas of the international border is prone to cross border crimes including smuggling of cattle and all sorts of narcotics besides infiltration of people.

Last year, the BSF seized over 10,000 cattle along the Indo Bangladesh border in the state.

