New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that 18 workers died after a blast at an illegal coal mine in Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on February 5, the commission said in an official statement.

Reportedly, the incident has left several others trapped at unspecified depths.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, it added.

The report is expected to include the status of rescue operation, compensation to the aggrieved families and police investigation as well as steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the statement said.

Several labourers were trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Mysyngat of the Thangsko area following an explosion.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding a deadly explosion at an illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district that claimed 18 lives.

The Tribunal registered an original application based on a news item published on February 6, 2026, which highlighted the incident and potential environmental law violations.

On February 9, Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district, told reporters, "In connection with the illegal coal mining blast that happened on the 5th of February and the High Court had taken cognisance and the DC and the SP of East Jaintia Hills were called for personal appearance. In that connection, we had come to the High Court... The search-and-rescue operation is still ongoing. The investigation is ongoing. We have made an arrest, and it is going in the right direction..." (ANI)

