Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited the family members of Akash Mehra who was shot dead by militants here last month, a party leader said.

Akash Mehra, the son of Rajesh Mehra who owns a popular eatery Krishna Dhaba in the city, was shot at and critically injured on February 17. He succumbed to his injuries on February 28.

Mehbooba visited the Mehra family and expressed solidarity with them, the PDP leader said.

"The party president expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said.

Mehbooba was accompanied by PDP general secretary Mehboob Beg.

Krishna Dhaba, a popular vegetarian eatery, is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city.

Several high-profile installations. The office of the UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan, and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

