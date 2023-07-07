Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks about land allotment to the homeless in Jammu and Kashmir were a "clear display of panic and frustration".

Chugh lauded the efforts made by the J-K administration for providing relief to homeless individuals by allocating five marla land to each such person.

He accused Mehbooba of engaging in "cheap political tactics" by spreading fear and uncertainty among the poor and homeless population of the Union Territory.

"Mehbooba like politicians have failed to deliver justice to the people of J-K in the past 70 years," the BJP national general secretary said.

"These political leaders only cared for their chair and privileges and left the common masses into an uncertain situation for decades who lost their loved ones in the turmoil triggered by vested interested politicians for the sake of their power," Chugh said.

He claimed that the Muftis and the Abdullahs have never worked for the welfare of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir.

These political families took directions from Pakistan's ISI and intentionally kept J-K underdeveloped and impoverished, he alleged.

Chugh said the current BJP government has successfully curbed anti-India elements and turned J-K into a hub of tourism.

He said the people of the Union Territory are proud and actively contributing to nation-building.

Chugh commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in implementing people-friendly schemes that have brought about positive changes throughout the country.

