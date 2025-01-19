Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday provided comprehensive training to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a forward area of the Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security officials said.

A total of 43 VDG members attended the training session, which aimed to enhance their skills in minor tactics, endurance and firing, the officials added.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 18 Tents Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Mahakumbh Site in Prayagraj Due to LPG Cylinder Blast; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

The training was conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the counter-insurgency force, Romeo, at Balnoi, located near the Line of Control (LoC).

The session covered detailed instructions on weapon maintenance for the newly issued Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), insights into the modus operandi of terrorist groups and grievance redressal.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Houses on Instalments to Dalit Sanitation Workers (Watch Video).

Participants also received practical guidance in cleaning and performing minor repairs on their personal weapons.

The event also facilitated an open forum for informal dialogue, encouraging discussions on the current security situation, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)