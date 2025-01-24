Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday criticised the authorities' order in Poonch, which asked schools to send children to a Tiranga rally organised by ABVP in the border district, saying it should not have happened.

The Additional District Magistrate had permitted ABVP to conduct a “Tiranga rally” in the border district of Poonch as part of a nationwide campaign.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tableaux Artists and Tribal Guests of R-Day Parade (See Pics).

Subsequently, the Chief Education Officer requested heads of various schools to send 40 to 50 students along with two teachers for the rally.

"If the (Additional) Deputy Commissioner has issued such an order, it is wrong. Such things should not happen," Choudhary told reporters.

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

He further emphasised that Republic Day is significant for all citizens. "India belongs to all of us, not to a selected few. This flag belongs to all of us, not to any particular political party," he said.

Choudhary also highlighted that January 26th and August 15th are days to honour the sacrifices of martyrs who secured the country's freedom.

"Such actions should not have taken place. We consider it incorrect," he added.

Some individuals objected to the CEO Poonch's directive requesting school heads to send students and teachers to the rally.

"The above information has been forwarded to the Principal of Higher Secondary School Boys Poonch, HSS Girls Poonch, High School Purani Poonch, Nanak Academy Poonch, SAI School of Education Poonch, Modern Academy Power House Poonch, Christ School Poonch, Raza Ul Uloom HSS Poonch, and Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom HS Poonch for their information, with a request to review the contents of the aforementioned permission and to send 40 to 50 students along with two teachers for the 'Tiranga Rally' as per the scheduled date, time, and venue," said the Chief Education Officer, Poonch.

The permission for organising the "Tiranga" rally to commemorate the 76th Republic Day was granted by the ADC Poonch, based on the application submitted on January 20 by Kanav Bali (ABVP District Convenor) and Coordinator of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with no objections conveyed by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)