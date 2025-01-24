New Delhi, January 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interated with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Rashtriya Rangshala Camp artists, tableaux artists, and tribal guests who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. A program was organised at the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, where PM Modi interacted with the gathering in an 'At Home' event.

Visuals showed Prime Minister Modi accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacting with them. The Republic Day Parade will begin on the morning of January 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Republic Day 2025: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory for R-Day Celebrations, Check Routes To Avoid.

As Republic Day approaches, interacted with NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tribal guests and Tableaux Artists taking part in the parade. We had the opportunity to discuss diverse issues including Swachhata, women empowerment, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and more. pic.twitter.com/mKLVaD8HB7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2025

The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS. The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past of the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is in India from January 23-26, will be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Notably, with President Subianto as Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day, a 352-member marching and band contingent from the country will be participating in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad. Republic Day 2025: 70 Paramilitary Companies, 15,000 Cops To Be Deployed for R-Day Celebrations, Says Delhi Police.

Several MoUs and announcements are likely to be concluded and the third CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines. President Prabowo will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. The Republic Day Parade will feature a cultural performance with 5000 artists and it will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, told ANI that earlier cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path in front of the main dais and used to perform and move forward but this time cultural performers will be visible on the entire Kartavya Path. The performance will include more than 45 dance forms from different parts of the country. Displaying the spirit of jointness and integration, a Tri-services tableau will also roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the 76th Republic Day Parade.

