Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) A mentally-challenged man was found living with the partly decomposed body of his dead mother in Garfa area of the city bringing back memories of the 2015 Robinson Street skeleton case, police said on Monday.

There was flutter in K P Roy Lane in Garfa area on Monday as police took away the body of the woman and sent it for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death, while the man was sent to the state-run SSKM hospital for treatment.

Police said that initial investigation has revealed that Aruna Dey, who was in her mid sixties, was living in the locality with her son Kaushik Dey for several years.

Her husband Sangram Dey, a former Bhabha Atomic Research Centre employee, had died in 2021 and police had recovered his body in a similar manner, the police added.

"We got information from locals that there was no activity inside the Dey residence. We found the woman's body on the bed and her son, who is in his thirties, lying in a semi-conscious state beside her," a police official said.

The woman had been suffering from paralysis for the last two years and appeared to have died a few days ago, he said.

In June 2015, police found software engineer Partha De living with the skeletons of his sister Debjani De and two pet dogs while investigating the death of his father Arabinda De in Robinson Street in the city.

