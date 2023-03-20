Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth more than Rs 10 crore in Bandra-Kurla Complex area here, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted the accused near the BKC fire station in Bandra (east) on Saturday and recovered more than 5 kg of the contraband from their possession, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government 'Ready' for Implementation of Old Pension Scheme, Employees Call Off Weeklong Strike.

The seized drugs are worth more than Rs 10 crore, it was stated.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and more arrests are likely in the case, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)