Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) The maximum temperatures dropped in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday after rain lashed several places.

Chandigarh, which received heavy rainfall at night, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Meteorological Department said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot Has Support of 30 MLAs and Few Independents, Says Report.

In Haryana, Hisar, which received 25 mm of rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, down seven notches below normal, while it was 30 degrees in Karnal.

Ambala registered a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, after 48.3 mm of rain at night. The maximum temperature in Narnaul was 32.6 degrees, four notches below normal.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Three Militants Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in Sopore.

In Punjab, the maximum temperature in Amritsar was 33 degrees, two notches below normal.

The mercury touched 29.4 degrees in Patiala, down five notches, while Ludhiana registered a high of 30.6 degrees, three degrees below normal. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)