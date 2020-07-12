Srinagar, July 12: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. The gunfight was reported in Sopore region of Baramulla district in North Kashmir. The operation to neutralise the insurgents was initiated in wee hours of the day after the Jammu & Kashmir police was tipped about their presence.

The encounter, according to preliminary reports, had erupted in Rebban area of Sopore. In an update issued in the afternoon, the Kashmir Zone Police said one militant had been killed, whereas, no casualties were incurred by the security forces. Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Martyred, Militant Killed in Malbagh Encounter in Srinagar.

In an update issued later in the day, the police claimed that two more militants were killed in the counter-insurgency operation. "Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered; search operation underway," the Kashmir Zone police added.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE Two more unidentified terrorists killed in Sopore encounter. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered; search operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

In J&K's Sopore, the ghastly killing of a civilian was reported on July 2. 65-year-old Bashir Ahmed was found dead on the road, with his three year-old grandson sitting near his body. The police claimed that he was killed by the militants. A CRPF personnel was also killed in line of action shortly before the civilian was found dead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).