Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) Jharkhand is set to experience a significant drop in temperatures, with the mercury expected to dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As the state gears up for the New Year, cold day conditions are likely to persist, along with dense fog in some regions, it said.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said the weather will remain dry for the next five days, with fog expected in the mornings.

North Jharkhand, in particular, is likely to witness dense fog in the mornings.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies, contributing to a further cooling of the mercury in the eastern state.

The minimum temperatures have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand.

On December 30, Koderma, Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar, Palamu, Gumla, and Ramgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius each.

Earlier, the state witnessed above-normal minimum temperatures due to a western disturbance in northwest India, which led to a cloud cover, the IMD said.

However, with the skies clearing, temperatures are expected to drop, bringing in chilly conditions, especially in the mornings due to fog, it added.

