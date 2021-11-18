New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled one notch below normal at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy sky with shallow fog for the next two-three days.

Also Read | Indian Air Force to Get 2 Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar Aircraft from HAL for Rs 357 Crore.

IMD officials said days and nights are likely to become colder in the next few days.

The city witnessed a cold Thursday morning too as it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, IMD said here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Handover DRDO Designed and Developed Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite 'Shakti' for Indian Naval Ships to Chief of Naval Staff.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "very poor" category at 354 at 7 pm on Thursday, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)