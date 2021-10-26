New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, as the minimum temperature settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 19.2 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The weather office has forecast southwesterly wind later in the day.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

