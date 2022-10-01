Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized crystal methamphetamine and cocaine collectively worth Rs 1,476 crore from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

Also Read | Congress President Election: Fail To Understand Why G-23 Leaders Who Wanted Polls Are Now Backing Off, Says Shashi Tharoor.

The drugs were hidden in cartons of imported oranges, they said.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Bikers Throw Acid on Two Girls in Separate Incidents, Minor Burn Suffered; Probe Underway.

A total of 198 kg of high-purity crystal methamphetamine and nine kg of high-purity cocaine were seized at Vashi, said an official.

The central agency's Mumbai zonal unit had received a tip-off about a consignment of fruits stored at a cold storage facility containing concealed drugs, he said.

A DRI team swung into action and intercepted a truck in Vashi carrying `Valentia oranges' imported from South Africa on Friday evening and found drugs concealed in the cartons, the official said.

The truck had left Prabhu Hira Ice & Cold Storage in Vashi, he said.

This seemed to be a new way of drug smuggling where the goods were sent to a cold storage after customs clearance before further transportation, he said.

The importer has been detained and is being interrogated, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)