Aizawl, Apr 5 (PTI) In a major drug haul, a CID team seized one lakh tablets of methamphetamine, also known as party drugs, worth Rs 30 crore in Aizawl, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific input, the team raided Zohnuai area at Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night and recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler, a resident of Farkawn village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar, the police said.

Also Read | Apple Fitness+ Adds Post-Childbirth Workouts for New Mothers: Report.

The seized drug was worth Rs 30 crore in the international market, they said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, they added.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

Last week, the state police seized at least 52 gm of heroin worth over Rs 26 lakh in the international market and five kilogramme of Ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

At least five persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)