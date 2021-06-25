Hyderabad, June 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday responded positively to a request from the officials of L&T Metro Rail, Hyderabad, to support the organisation in view of the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed officers to examine how the government can extend support to the organisation as per rules, according to a CMO release.

Rao had a meeting with L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyam and other officials of the company on the issue of metro rail transportation against the backdrop of the pandemic, the release said. Observing that the Hyderabad Metro has offeredsafe transportation during the pandemic, Rao assured the L&T that the State government would extend support to it to take innovative measures to run the metro more efficiently, it said. The L&T representatives have requested the Chief Minister that due to coronavirus they are incurring losses and the government should help them. The Chief Minister who discussed the problems of L&T about the Metro Rail and other related issues had positively responded, it said. Rao instructed the officials in the CMO to review the matter and submit a report to him, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)