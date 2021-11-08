Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Mettur Dam is about to reach its full capacity of 118 feet because of heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Cauvery in Karnataka and Kerala and the release of water from the Krishnarajasagar Dam and Kabini Dam in Karnataka, said Tiruchirappalli District Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday.

As the Mettur Dam is about to reach its full capacity, 10,000 cubic feet of water from the Trident Hill Dam is being released into the Kollidam River for flood protection. People in coastal villages and laundry workers have been warned to move to safer places, said the collector.

The public is not allowed to bathe, swim, fish or have fun in the river at present due to the high water level in the Cauvery. The public or students are not allowed to take selfies while standing on unsafe beaches and dangerous areas, said the collector.

"In case of flood danger, you can call the toll free number 1077. You can send an SMS to 93840 56213," said the collector.

"The Governor can also be contacted and informed to take appropriate action. Information can also be reported through a processor called TN- SMART," said the Collector. (ANI)

