Warangal (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the MGM Hospital in Warangal is being developed on the lines of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to offer better treatment to COVID-19 patients, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He held a review meeting with the medical officers after visiting the MGM hospital along with Ministers KT Rama Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Dayakar Rao and others.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Arrested by NIA For Allegedly Helping ISIS Terrorists, Booked Under UAPA.

Rajender said that in the entire state, facilities were created to conduct coronavirus tests and offer treatment from the government side.

"In MGM Hospital in Warangal, there are 340 beds kept ready with Oxygen facility for the COVID-19 patients. The beds' strength will shortly be increased to 750. Doctors, staff, PPE Kits, ventilators, medicines, tests kits are kept ready in adequate numbers," he said.

Also Read | Ghana Footballer Randy Juan Muller, Who Was Stranded at Mumbai Airport For Over 50 Days Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Meets Aaditya Thackeray After Getting Accommodation in Mumbai Hotel.

The minister also announced that for Warangal special mobile labs would be sent.

"The government has taken all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and offer better treatment to coronavirus patients. On the instructions from the Chief Minister, we have focussed more on Warangal, which is second largest city after Hyderabad. We have created a special Corona ward in the MGM. We are creating another special ward in KMC. We have made arrangements so that any number of patients can be treated here without going to Hyderabad or private hospitals," Rao said.

The minister said that 81 per cent of people who have coronavirus were asymptomatic and the death rate is below 1 per cent.

"People should not entertain any fear. The only medicine for those affected with the virus is fearlessness. Those who are suffering with the virus, whether they are in hospitals or in home Isolation, doctors are monitoring them, giving them suggestions, medicines and help. Isolation Kits are given to all those affected with virus. We are creating isolation centres for those whose relatives are not coming forward to help. For those who died, if their relatives are not coming forward to perform the last rites, the government is doing it," the minister said.

While keeping focus on coronavirus, the minister said that the doctors should also keep an eye on the seasonal outbreak of contagious diseases.

"There is a possibility of outbreak of fevers, contagious diseases during the rain and floods. Please be on high alert. Conduct sanitary programs in towns and villages. Clean environment can prevent contagious diseases. Don't allow attendants of the Corona patients in the wards. Don't keep Sari and Corona patients in the same ward. There are enough PPE Kits for the staff, utilize them. Keep a special focus on doctors' safety and protection. We have given powers to the Collectors to appoint the temporary staff. Improve biomedical waste management and disposal," Rajender said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)