Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's niece Leelavathi, who donated her kidney to him in 1984, died here on Friday following a brief illness, the party said.

She was 71 years old.

MGR's elder brother M G Chakrapani's daughter Leelavathi, who was admitted to a hospital here in view of illness, passed away, the AIADMK said.

Condoling her death and expressing grief, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said it was Leelavathi who had donated a kidney to MGR in 1984.

MGR, who held the reins of power for a decade in Tamil Nadu (1977-87) as Chief Minister, passed away on 24 December 1987.

