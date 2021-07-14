New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram last month.

Rosy Sangma died at a private hospital in Gurugram on June 24 after a medical condition. Later, Samuel Sangma, a relative of Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital, a statement from the Ministry said.

"On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Samuel Sangma in New Delhi," the statement further said.

According to the home ministry, the family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel. (ANI)

