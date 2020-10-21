New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday promoted and transferred various IPS officers in Paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, CISF etc.

Following a series of orders, MHA has transferred more than half a dozen of IPS officers from the Additional Director General (ADG) to Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

These lists of transfers have filled vacancies at various levels.

1990 batch IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary currently working as IG in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be now ADG in ITBP. Daljit Chaudhary has also worked as ADG law and order of Uttar Pradesh before central deputation.

Similarly, PS Phalnikar 1989 batch officer working in NSG as IG has been transferred to CISF as ADG. Also, Sanjiv Ranjan Ojha, 1989 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre working as IG in BSF will be now ADG in CRPF.

Hemant Priyadarshy, 1992 batch IPS officer has been appointed as IG in CRPF. He is currently in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Anant Kumar Singh 1994 batch IPS officer of MP cadre has been transferred as IG in BSF.

Furthermore, Kuldeep Dwivedi, 2005 batch Jharkhand cadre IPS officer will now be working in ITBP as DIG. Similarly, another Jharkhand cadre officer Saket Kumar Singh has been transferred in CRPF as DIG.

Lady officer Param Jyoti and Vikas Kumar have been transferred from Rajasthan to CISF and BSF for the post of DIG. (ANI)

