Shillong, Jul 22 (PTI) The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video clip showing police personnel allegedly mishandling the body of a young woman in East Garo Hills last week and directed the Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the matter.

The video pertains to a young woman who was hacked to death in broad daylight by a man last week.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the footage, the body is seen being carried in full public view without any covering, drawing concern over the insensitivity shown by the police, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Commission observed that such conduct violates the dignity of the deceased.

The MHRC also took note of a news report alleging that the One Stop Centre (OSC) in Williamnagar failed to take appropriate action when the victim had earlier approached the centre for help.

In addition to the SP, the Commission has directed the Director of Social Welfare department to submit a report along with a copy of the relevant press clipping.

