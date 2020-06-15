Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Migrant Woman Gives Birth on Way Home

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:38 AM IST
India News | Migrant Woman Gives Birth on Way Home

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A migrant woman gave birth to a boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district when she was on her way from Himachal Pradesh to her native place with her husband, an official said.

The woman was travelling with her husband on a truck to Badaun district when she complained to labour pain on the Khatima-Panipat highway near Miranpur town on Sunday evening, according to the official.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Jansath primary health centre incharge Ashok Kumar said Arti was rushed to the centre where she gave birth to the child. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

