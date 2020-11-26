Diphu, Nov 26 (PTI) A prominent member of an armed rebel outfit was on Thursday arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and a pistol and ammunition were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, Nongme Tungjang alias Sanjib Phangcho, the self-styled general secretary of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), were apprehended from Thekerajan area in Bakalia police station area, Superintendent of Police Debajit Deori said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, four live ammunition, two mobile handsets, PDCK literature and other items were recovered from the possession of the militant, whose outfit seeks to obtain "sovereignty of the Karbis".

"Today's (Thursday's) operation was launched under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hq), Karbi Anglong, Nahid Karishma," Deori added. PTI cor ESB

