Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Security forces arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.

A checkpoint was established by the security forces at Model Town crossing of Sopore in the north Kashmir district following specific information, a police official said.

Ihsaan-ul-Haq Khanday, linked with the TRF, was arrested. Khanday is a resident of Sopore, but presently living in Nowpora Kalan. Incriminating material, including a letter pad of the banned outfit, was recovered from his possession, according to the official.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the official said, adding that more arrests were expected. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)