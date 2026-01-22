London [United Kingdom], January 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday met Seema Malhotra, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities and Indo-Pacific), in London to discuss advancing Jharkhand-UK cooperation in the areas of education, skills development and inclusive growth.

During the meeting, the UK side noted and appreciated the Marang Gomke Jaipal Munda Overseas Scholarship and the Chevening-Marang Gomke Scholarship, describing them as living examples of the strong India-UK partnership.

Also Read | ‘This Is Very Exciting Day': US President Donald Trump Launches 'Board of Peace', Outlines Gaza Push.

"Met Ms @SeemaMalhotra1, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities and Indo-Pacific), in London to discuss advancing Jharkhand-UK cooperation in education, skills and inclusive development," CM Soren posted on X.

"The UK side noted and appreciated the Marang Gomke Jaipal Munda Overseas Scholarship and the Chevening-Marang Gomke Scholarship as a living example of the India-UK partnership. We also exchanged views on sustainability-linked Guruji scholarships, leadership and mentoring pathways, and Jharkhand's initiatives for women empowerment, including the promotion of women in sports," he added.

Also Read | Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Sinners' Makes History With 16 Nods; Where To Watch Michael B Jordan's Horror Film on OTT.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday participated in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He shared the development, stating that he had shared his views on the possibilities of sustainable development.

He asserted that Jharkhand's vision on the matter is clear, which is not just to remain an exporter of minerals and natural resources, but to achieve value addition alongside sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives.

"I had the opportunity to participate in the Delivering Sustainability at Scale program organised by CII in Davos. In the program, along with other speakers, I also shared my views on the possibilities of sustainable development. Jharkhand's vision is clear--we do not want to remain just an exporter state of minerals and natural resources. Our goal is also to bring value addition along with sustainable development, job creation, and concrete changes in people's lives," Soren posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)