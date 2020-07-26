Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) The police busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday and seized explosives from there, official said.

The search and cordon operation was carried in Loran top area of Poonch district, they said.

Explosives, including two IEDs were seized and later destroyed, they said.

