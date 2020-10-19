Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Security forces killed a militant after an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

His identity is being ascertained, they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora this evening following information about presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces, a police official said.

Details were awaited, he added.

