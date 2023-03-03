Imphal, Mar 3 (PTI) Three suspected militants belonging to various groups were apprehended, while two women arms dealers were also hauled in, after separate operations by the state police and the para-military Assam Rifles.

One militant was arrested for allegedly extorting money from Arong Nongmaikhong area in Kakching district on Friday, police said.

Based on intelligence input, a search operation was launched around 3.30 am, during which the suspected cadre identified as Salam Santa of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was apprehended.

Upon questioning, Santa, disclosed that he was working under one Punshiba of the outfit and was tasked to extort money in Arong Nongmaikhong area.

The militant has been handed over to Arong police station for further investigation, officials added.

In another unrelated development, Manipur police also arrested two members of the banned PREPAK outfit from Sekmaijin Thongam area in Imphal West district on Thursday, a statement issued on Friday by Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

"The apprehended individuals were actively involved in extortion and carrying out subversive activities in the valley" the statement informed.

They have been handed over to Mayang Imphal Police station for further investigation.

In yet another development, two women arm dealers were also arrested from Heirok Part 2 area in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles said.

One 9 mm pistol (Glock) were also recovered from the women in the joint operation launched by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police teams.

