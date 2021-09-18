Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Militants fired at a security forces' party in Noorbagh locality here on Saturday but there was no loss of life, police said.

“A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from #terrorists in Noorbagh #Srinagar,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Police said while the militants managed to escape, they left behind some arms.

“Seems terrorists managed to escape after dropping their #weapons 01 pistol & 01 AK 47,” they said.

