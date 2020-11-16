Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Militants on Monday hurled a grenade towards a police post in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no loss of life, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade towards Police Post Frisal in the south Kashmir district in the evening, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the building.

There was no loss of life in the incident, he added.

